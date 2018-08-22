Celebrity Daily Edit: Shirley Ballas weighs in on Strictly Come Dancing same sex partners Your daily news roundup

In today's Daily Edit, Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas comments on Dr Ranj’s wishes to dance on this year's show with a male partner and Prince George’s classmate is expected to play a huge role in Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Also, Romeo Beckham opens up to his fans on Instagram. All this and more in today’s Daily Edit - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Daily Edit - 22 August

