Celebrity Daily Edit: Dec to receive a co-host for this year's I’m A Celeb

Your daily roundup of the day's news

Philip Josse
In today's Daily Editwe take a look inside the Queen’s spectacular Wendy house and report on Ben Affleck's return to rehab for a third time. Also, Dec is set to be joined by a new co-presenter on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb. All this and more in today’s Daily Edit - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Daily Edit - 23 August

