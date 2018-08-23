Celebrity Daily Edit: Dec to receive a co-host for this year's I’m A Celeb Your daily roundup of the day's news

In today's Daily Edit, we take a look inside the Queen’s spectacular Wendy house and report on Ben Affleck's return to rehab for a third time. Also, Dec is set to be joined by a new co-presenter on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb. All this and more in today’s Daily Edit - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Daily Edit - 23 August

