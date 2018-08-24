Celebrity Daily Edit: Kim Cattrall shares a rare pic of her boyfriend Your daily roundup of the day's celebrity news

In today's Daily Edit, we reveal why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s summer holiday has been different this year and Prince George, though he’s only five, he is already a style influencer. Also Kim Cattrall celebrates her birthday by sharing a rare snap with her boyfriend. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Daily Edit - 24 August

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.