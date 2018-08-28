﻿
meghan-suits

Celebrity daily edit: Meghan Markle's pre-wedding advice from Suits father - video

Watch the video below

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit we hear what pre-wedding advice the Duchess of Sussex received from her Suits father Wendall Pierce. We see where Belgian Princess Elisabeth is heading off to for sixth form... Plus we check out highlights from the Strictly Come Dancing launch show. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

More on:

More about daily edit

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment