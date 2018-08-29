Celebrity daily edit: Wedding dress exhibition, Prince Harry's school room and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we find out when and where we can go and see the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress close-up. We take a look back at Prince Harry's Eton room... Plus we find out who is taking over from Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments