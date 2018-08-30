﻿
harry-hamilton

Celebrity daily edit: Meghan and Harry raise thousands of pounds, the Queen's next engagement and more - video

Watch the video below

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a night out at the theatre. We find out what the Queen's first engagement after her summer holiday will be... Plus we find out why Ronan Keating's wife Storm ended up in hospital... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More about daily edit

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment