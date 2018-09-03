Celebrity daily edit: Back to work for the Queen, Pippa Middleton's babymoon and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we see what the Queen got up to on her first day back at work. We also imagine that there are back-to-school nerves in the Cambridges' household! Plus we see where Pippa Middleton and James Matthews spent their babymoon... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
