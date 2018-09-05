Celebrity daily edit: Prince Harry and Meghan at Wellchild Awards, Spencer Matthews is a father and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Wellchild Awards. We see which special visitor Prince Charles welcomed to his house recently... Plus we congratulate Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams on the birth of their first child... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
