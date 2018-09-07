Celebrity daily edit: How Pippa Middleton is keeping fit in the third trimester, RIP Burt Reynolds and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we accompany the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a charity gala evening in London. We congratulate Robbie Williams and Ayda Field on the arrival of their third child...Plus we say farewell to Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments