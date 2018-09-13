Celebrity daily edit: The royals host farewell reception, Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Beckham's friendship and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we find out how the Duchess of Cambridge is gradually easing herself back into work after her maternity leave nears its end. We find out a surprising detail about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding invitations... Plus we delve into Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Beckham's unexpected friendship... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments