Victoria Pendleton and Team GB champions unite for special fundraising night out

On Thursday night our finest Olympic athletes, including Victoria Pendleton, Amy Williams and Chemmy Alcott, swapped their sweats for black ties and ball gowns to attend the Team GB Ball. This annual event is a highlight in the athletes' calendars - especially after a record-breaking Winter Olympics for Team GB in February of this year. It's a chance to celebrate their wins and raise vital funds to support the training of the next generation of medal winners. HELLO! caught up with sporting heroes including Lizzy Yarnold and Max Whitlock to find out with this occasion means to them.