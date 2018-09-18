Celebrity daily edit: British actresses' Emmy wins, Meghan Markle's solo engagement and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we congratulate Claire Foy and Thandie Newton for their wins at the 2018 Emmys. We find out about the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming solo engagement... Plus hear Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson's sad news ... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
