Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes recalls horrific moment her son was 'caught up in Parsons Green terror attack' The actress shares 18-year-son Myles with first husband Spencer McCallum

Keeley Hawes has opened up about the moment she found out her son was caught up in last year's Parsons Green terror attack. The actress, who stars in thrilling BBC drama Bodyguard, revealed she received a worrying text from 18-year-old son Myles, whom she shares with first husband Spencer McCallum. "I got a text from him written in capitals, so I knew immediately something was wrong," she told Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine. "They were in a tunnel and the lights were going on and off. The 'what if' doesn't bear thinking about."

The horrific attack saw more than 50 passengers get injured after a bomb partially exploded on a District Line underground train at Parsons Green. Ahmed Hassan, aged 18, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years after he was found guilty of attempted murder. Meanwhile, viewers across the UK have been gripped by Keeley's new drama, which sees her play Home Secretary Julia Montague alongside Richard Madden. In a recent episode, Keeley's character appeared to meet a gruesome end when she was killed by a bomb.

Despite Bodyguard's success, creator Jed Mercurio has yet to confirm whether the show will return for another series. "I really don't know," he told Metro. "The approach to it was definitely that we would just focus on this series and if we're fortunate enough it's successful and the BBC wants to do more, and we can find a way of setting up production, then yes definitely I'd be open to the idea." He added: "But there's been absolutely no discussion about a second series yet, there's certainly no plan to do a second series yet until we've had that conversation with the BBC."

