Celebrity daily edit: Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding announcement, Kate Hudson's baby nursery and more
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we congratulate Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on their engagement. We find out what Prince Harry thinks about bumping into the Queen unexpectedly.. Plus we take a peek at Kate Hudson's new baby's nursery ... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments