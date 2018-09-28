﻿
lady-gaga-star

Celebrity daily edit: Lady Gaga's nickname for Bradley Cooper, Princess Victoria on her sister and more - video

Watch the video below

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit we find out Lady Gaga's nickname for Bradley Cooper. We see the adorable first meeting between Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria's son Santiago. Plus we hear what Princess Victoria of Sweden has to say about living so far away from her sister Princess Madeleine.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

More on:

More about daily edit

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment