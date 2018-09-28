Celebrity daily edit: Lady Gaga's nickname for Bradley Cooper, Princess Victoria on her sister and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we find out Lady Gaga's nickname for Bradley Cooper. We see the adorable first meeting between Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria's son Santiago. Plus we hear what Princess Victoria of Sweden has to say about living so far away from her sister Princess Madeleine.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
