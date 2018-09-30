Holly Willoughby gives rare glimpse into her bathroom Everything she touches is stylish!

Holly Willoughby has given fans a rare glimpse into her home by sharing a photo of her gorgeous bathroom on Instagram. The This Morning and soon-to-be I'm A Celebrity presenter shared the picture to show her beauty regime for combatting under-eye bags. In the background, eagle-eyed followers can admire Holly's luxurious roll-top bath and fancy high-cistern toilet. The black-and-white colour scheme with wooden detailing proves Holly to be just as stylish with her decor choices as she is with her sartorial selections. But many fans were also eager to make a fuss over Holly's beauty trick and pay her compliments, with one writing: "What eye bags?! Stunning naturally beautiful lady," while another joked: "Wish I looked that good with eye bags."

Holly Willoughby in her bathroom

The doting mum-of-three has given more glimpses of her beautiful home before, which boasts neutral tones throughout. She previously posted a picture of her amazing kitchen when she cooked up a festive feast for her whole family, and a snap of her glorious garden while her daughter Belle played with a pink toy castle on the grass in the distance. Holly also showed off her huge bed while she cuddled the children on her birthday, and her white dining table complete with soft candlelights and a bouquet of flowers. The 37-year-old has definitely confirmed her status as an interiors genius!

WATCH: Celebrity beauty bargains, including Holly's favourite toothpaste

The exciting sneak-peek into her bathroom came a day after Holly celebrated her son Chester's fourth birthday on Saturday in a very special way. Chester was treated to a trip to the theatre to watch the stage production of Aladdin, and even got to go backstage to see the cast of the show afterwards. Holly posted a photograph of herself and the actors in front of the stage, along with the caption: "Wow what an incredible show... thank you to the amazing cast of @aladdinlondon ... Chester loved his birthday surprise... spectacular!"

