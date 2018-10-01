﻿
Celebrity daily edit: Princess Eugenie's wedding to feature on TV, Cheryl on the catwalk and more - video

In today's Daily Edit we find out that Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank will be televised. We love seeing Cheryl back out in the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week. Plus we get an exclusive invitation to GBBO star Candice Brown's wedding.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video


