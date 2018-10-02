Celebrity daily edit: the Duchess of Cambridge finishes maternity leave, Kate Silverton's marriage affected by Strictly and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duchess of Cambridge as she visits the Sayers Croft Trust and Wildlife Garden on her first official duty after finishing maternity leave. We find out what the Queen remembers most about her trip to Tonga. And we learn what Kate Silverton has to say about the effect Strictly is having on her marriage.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
