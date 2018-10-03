Celebrity daily edit: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's mini tour, Zoe Ball's next move and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their namesake county. We find out what the Duchess of Cambridge had to say to a little girl yesterday who was confused by the amount of photographers following them around. And we learn what iconic show Zoe Ball will be taking over from next year.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments