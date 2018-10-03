﻿
harry-megan-sussex

Celebrity daily edit: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's mini tour, Zoe Ball's next move and more - video

Watch the video below

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their namesake county. We find out what the Duchess of Cambridge had to say to a little girl yesterday who was confused by the amount of photographers following them around. And we learn what iconic show Zoe Ball will be taking over from next year.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More about daily edit

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment