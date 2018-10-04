﻿
prince-harry-fortnite

Celebrity daily edit: Prince Harry offers parenting advice, Kate Hudson's baby name and more - video

Watch the video below

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit we find out what Prince Harry has to say about a popular and controversial video game. We see what is the latest cool sartorial choice the Countess of Wessex has made on her trip to Paris. And we offer our congratulations to Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa on the birth of their baby... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More about daily edit

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment