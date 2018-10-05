Celebrity daily edit: Princess Eugenie's cutest #TBT, Holly Willoughby's night out and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we love the #TBT that Princess Eugenie has shared. We hear all the latest news on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal overseas tour. And we join Holly Willoughby for a girls' night out... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
