Holly Willoughby opens up about marriage fears in new interview about family

Holly Willoughby has opened up about just how important her family life is to her in a new interview, revealing that by putting them first meant that she had to sacrifice her lifestyle brand Truly. Talking to Telegraph's Stella magazine, Holly said: "You cannot have it all. Truly was something I was very passionate about, but my husband has a really high-pressured, busy job and I have three kids and other projects. My son Harry has really got into football and I want to be able to take him there so he can do what he loves."

The doting mum added: "I didn’t want to be in a position where I was working in the evenings and couldn’t be with them. It’s not just about me having my dream and everyone fitting round it, it’s about putting family first and making that choice. So in the end it was very clear, I just had to pull back and say: 'No.'" Holly also opened up about just how much her husband Dan means to her, and how devastated she would be if they were to ever break up. "‘If my career ended tomorrow, I know I would be absolutely OK,’ she says. ‘But if things went wrong between me and Dan it would be the end of my world," she confessed.

Holly is currently preparing her young family for a trip of a lifetime as they embark on Australia for the new series of I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here, which will see Holly replacing Ant McPartlin alongside new dad Declan Donnelly. Holly has already got tutors for her children, and her parents are also coming out there to help with childcare. The TV presenter is also looking forward to spending time with Dec's baby daughter Isla, who he welcomed with wife Ali Astall at the beginning of September. "They are not going to be able to move without me butting in," she said of the newborn.

