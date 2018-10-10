Celebrity daily edit: throwback photos of Eugenie and Jack released, Spencer Matthew's cute son and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we get to see some old photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank released by the Royal Family. We find out where the Duchess of Cambridge went for a spot of low-key shopping. And we see the latest photos of Spencer Matthews and Vogue William's son Theodore... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments