How Robbie Williams and Ayda Field became friends with Princess Eugenie Teddy Williams has a huge role at the royal wedding

With only one day to go before the second royal wedding of the year, the Palace has revealed exciting new details about the big day - including who will be in the all-important bridal party! Royal fans were surprised to learn that Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's six-year-old daughter, Theodora Williams (aka Teddy), will be one of the six bridesmaids. The reason for the surprise appointment is down to the fact that Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have been friends with the British singer and his wife for several years after they were introduced to each other by Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Theodora Williams will be a bridesmaid at the royal wedding

Although Teddy's face has been protected by her parents on social media, the royal wedding on Friday will be the first time the world catches a glimpse of the A-list couple's eldest child. She will be joined by Princess Charlotte, sisters Savannah and Isla Philips, Mia Tindall and Maud Windsor in the bridal party. Meanwhile, Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy, will accompany five-year-old George as pageboy. The Queen's youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and ten-year-old Viscount Severn will take on the role of Special Attendants.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been friends with Princess Eugenie for years

Over the years, Eugenie and Robbie have become firm friends, with Daily Mail quoting that the former Take That star "is the brother she never had". Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were invited to Robbie's Eurovision song contest viewing party in 2011, which took place at his family home in Wiltshire. It was previously reported that Sarah would regularly hang with Robbie and Ayda in Los Angeles - where they have homes. "He gets on really well with Beatrice," a source told The Mirror. "He treats her like a little sister and looks after her. It's really sweet."

Eugenie, 28, has a whole host of celebrity friends but remains "really grounded" according to fashion writer Henry Conway who has known the bride and groom for years. He told Vanity Fair: "Yes, she's got lots of famous friends, but she doesn't set out to befriend them; they're attracted to her. She's very easy to talk to, very normal, and not at all starry, which is why they love her."

