Exclusive: Darcey Bussell reveals her two Strictly favourites

In an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO!, Darcey Bussell reveals that her friends used to affectionately call her Dame before she was officially made one. "They’d always say,'Dame Darcey coming in the room,' as a wind-up," says the former prima ballerina, who received her honour for services to dance from the Queen in May. "So it was funny when it became official as I received all these texts saying: 'It’s just not fun any more.' I was like: 'Sorry, I’ve ruined the joke.'"

Darcey Bussell in our exclusive interview and photoshoot

The Queen of Saturday night TV, who is on the judging panel for Strictly Come Dancing for her seventh year, also talks about this year’s contestants, calling them a "talented bunch." She continues: "This is probably the biggest pool of celebrities we've had who I think are going to be shockingly brilliant. And we have a handful of surprises. Kate Silverton has been behind a news desk, so who'd have known she’d be a natural performer? Another is Joe Sugg – he has such rhythm and flexibility."

Darcey, who was principal dancer with the Royal Ballet for 20 years and turns 50 next year, also revealed that she wants to grow old gracefully and won’t be getting a, "new face." She says: "When you get older, you’re more confident, but you're also ageing so people say: 'Oh dear, it’s such a shame.' But you have to have an attitude. I'm going to grow old gracefully and sorry, I’m not going to change." She also says the "buzz and the sparkles"of Strictly are, "very addictive" and that she misses it when it ends. "Suddenly I'm looking for a sparkly jumper, or a pair of heels for a night out, which I probably wouldn’t have bothered with before."

