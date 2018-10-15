Celebrity daily edit: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby news, Darcey Bussell on Strictly and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we are excited to hear about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy! We get a sneak peek from inside the royal wedding reception at the Royal Lodge thanks to a photo from Sarah Ferguson. And we hear what Darcey Bussell has to say about this year's Strictly contestants... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
