Celebrity daily edit: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Dubbo, Pippa Middleton's baby and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they visit Dubbo in Australia. We congratulate Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on the birth of their first child. And we find out what project the Duchess of Cambridge has been working on... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW