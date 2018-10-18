Celebrity daily edit: Prince Harry and Meghan in Melbourne, David Beckham on marriage and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we see what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got up to in Melbourne on the third day of their tour. We hear what David Beckham has to say about his long marriage to Victoria. And we love Fearne Cotton's Halloween costume!... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW