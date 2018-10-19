Celebrity daily edit: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Bondi beach, Claudia Winkleman's fringe and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Bondi Beach for a fun day out. We see why Princess Tessy of Luxembourg was in a London court this week. And we hear exclusively from Claudia Winkleman about something she refuses to part with... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW