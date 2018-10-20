Is Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard in a relationship? Everything you need to know Is AJ Pritchard single? Find out here!

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard is stealing hearts across the country every Saturday on Strictly Come Dancing, and is currently performing with Lauren Steadman on the popular show. But how much do we really know about the professional dancer's love life? Although the 23-year-old regularly shares snaps of his life on Instagram, the talented performer hasn't revealed a hint of a relationship since his rumoured romance with his former celebrity dance partner Mollie King.

The couple were reported to have grown close during the 2017 series, and Brendan Cole was among those who hinted that the pair were a couple, telling his All Night Long tour audience: "One evening I went in the boys' changing room, walked in the door and there was AJ and Mollie. I wouldn't have thought anything of it if they had gone, 'Hey Brendan, nice to see you.' But as I walked in the door, they went, 'Sorry, sorry! Didn't see you there.' Two young single people who get together on the show – it's great, right?" AJ's dad, Adrian, also suggested that the pair were getting close behind-the-scenes, telling the Mirror: "They're having a lot of fun. They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do."

READ: Craig Revel Horwood reveals why Katya Jones is to blame for Strictly kiss

The fellow couples are fuelled rumours after chanting for the two to kiss after they arrived to hear their scores after performing the quickstep to Rihanna's Umbrella back in November 2017. It appeared that AJ was on a lookout for love again back in June 2018 when he was spotted at a singles night party for Badoo's Longest Date of the year. During the event, he had fun posing with Love Island's Hayley Hughes. It appears that their relationship ended in early 2018 after Mollie began dating England cricketer Stuart Broad. Speaking about being in love, Mollie told the Daily Star: "I love being in love. I literally love being in love. I'm so romantic. I'm such a girly girl. I don’t want to be in one of those couples where you feel like, 'Are we really into each other?'" The couple were reported to have split in August.

READ: Strictly's Katya Jones posts about Seann Walsh for first time since kissing scandal