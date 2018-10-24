Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima's stunning tiara, the Sussexes in Fiji and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the British royal family as they welcome Dutch royals Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander for a lavish state dinner. We pop over to Fiji to see what Prince Harry and Meghan have been up to. And we see how David Beckham has been following in Prince Harry's footsteps... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
