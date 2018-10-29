Celebrity daily edit: Big Kiwi welcome for Harry and Meghan, Kara Tointon's engagement and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they head to New Zealand for the final leg of their royal tour. We see how Prince William has paid tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha whose tragic demise has shocked the footballing world. And we congratulate Kara Tointon on her engagement... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
