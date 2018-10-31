Celebrity daily edit: Harry and Meghan wrap up tour, Rahul's Bake Off win and more - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of the final day of their tour. We see why the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to the Imperial War Museum was so poignant. And we congratulate Rahul on his Great British Bake Off win... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW