Catherine Zeta-Jones shares hilarious 'ragamuffin' school photo Little Catherine wasn't ready for picture day!

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a simply adorable throwback photo of herself at school as a youngster, and joked that she looked like a "ragamuffin" in the snap. The in school photo, a young Catherine showed her sparkling personality with a wide, cheeky grin, with her brunette hair thrown into messy pigtails with ribbons. In the captions, she added: "I look like a female version of the artful dodger from the musical Oliver!"

Fans were quick to praise the throwback photo, with one writing: "Oh my goodness!! Sooo adorable! Thanks for sharing," while another added: "Too adorable! This was during the time they would take pictures towards the end of the day of school knowing the kids have been playing and were not picture ready. Lol." Captioning the sweet post, the Chicago actress wrote: "This is probably the best official school portrait I have. Full on ragamuffin," accompanied by a laughing crying emoji. The mum-of-two regularly posts throwback photos on Instagram, and recently shared a snap of the moment she met her husband Michael Douglas – with what's thought to be a previously-unseen photograph.

Alongside the black and white shot, which shows a young Catherine gazing over at Michael, she wrote: "Meeting my husband for the first time at the Deauville Film Festival. Can’t remember what he was talking about." She also often posts photos of her two children, Dylan and Carys, and previously opened up about the pair for Town & Country magazine, saying: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp." Her daughter Carys, 14, agreed, adding: "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like: 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary.'"

