Ant McPartlin's sister shocks fans with controversial comment on divorce

Ant McPartlin's little sister, Sarha Nigrelli, has surprised fans by retweeting several messages criticising her famous brother's ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong. One message, which Sarha shared on her own Twitter feed from from a different account, called the makeup artist a "very bitter lady", and urged everyone to give "the poor lad a break". While some Twitter users reacted with surprise that Ant's family were involved during this difficult time and suggested the comments were in bad taste, others agreed with the sentiment and backed Sarha's opinion.

Meanwhile, Lisa's supporters have rallied around her, with one writing: "She's been through hell and came out, an angel. You didn't break her, darling. You don't own that kind of power." A few days ago, Lisa thanked another fan who praised her for her work on Strictly. "Chin up chick! Your talent was wonderful last night on Strictly!" the fan wrote. "Thank you xx," Lisa, 41, replied. Ant and Lisa were granted a divorce in mid-October in a quickie court hearing which lasted 30 seconds. The pair confirmed their split in January after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. The TV presenter has since found love with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was the former couple's PA.

According to MailOnline, the grounds of divorce are based on "unreasonable conduct" by Ant, who is said to have committed adultery while he was still married. Although Ant has yet to speak about the split, he broke his silence following the divorce while sharing a throwback snap with his fans of himself and Dec dressed up as Batman and Robin for a hilarious TV sketch way back in 1999. He captioned it: "Right Dec, time to go trick or treating again! Happy Halloween folks! #TrickOrTreating #Halloween2018, A."

