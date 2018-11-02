David Beckham surprises brave little girl in hospital - see her tear-jerking reaction Little Ella couldn't believe it!

David Beckham made one of his smallest fans' dreams come true when he visited her in Great Ormond Street hospital to congratulate her for winning a Pride of Britain Award. Ella Chadwick, an 11-year-old girl who has spent most of her young life in hospital due to a congenital nephrotic syndrome, won the Child of Courage Award for turning her hand to fundraising as well as making hundreds of get well cards to help children in hospital. In a clip from next Tuesday night's airing of the awards on ITV, Ella's parents can be seen reading out a card from David, just moments before David knocks on the door and delights Ella with his presence!

READ:Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals why she is stepping away from social media

WATCH: Ella's adorable reaction to meeting David Beckham

Loading the player...

Her shocked reaction was absolutely adorable, as David chatted to her and helped her to deliver handmade cards to other patients in the hospital. Commenting on her fluffy gilet, David said: “My daughter would love this, like a teddy bear.” He then added: "I can’t believe all these cards. You must be constantly covered in glitter. I must admit, I’m constantly covered in glitter with my daughter as well." Ella couldn't help but smile and giggle as she set off with David to deliver the letters and cards. It's unbelievable cute to watch!

READ: Ant McPartlin's sister shocks fans with controversial comment on divorce

David compliments Ella

Celebrities and nominees flocked to the Pride of Britain Awards ceremony on Monday night to honour British people who have acted bravely or extraordinarily in challenging situations. The awards, which are always extremely moving and emotional, airs on Tuesday 6 November at 8pm on ITV. Viewers can see more of David and his new friend, as well as other amazing winners of the night. Be sure to watch with a bag of tissues to wipe away the tears!

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.