Exclusive: Katherine Jenkins' first post-pregnancy photo shoot

In her first photo shoot since giving birth to her son Xander in April, Katherine Jenkins tells HELLO! how he has her "wrapped around his little finger." "He’s very chilled, calm and has a sense of humour," the Welsh mezzo-soprano, who also has a three-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, with husband Andrew Levitas, tells HELLO! "He tries to make you laugh. And he's already singing. Not anything in particular, but he’s using his voice to sing."

"When you have your first child, your heart expands from zero to 100 and you feel elated," she adds. "You don’t get that stretch of the heart the second time around, but I didn’t need it – I already knew how to love him in exactly the same way."

She has written a "lullaby prayer" for her little boy on her album released later this month, Guiding Light, which she says is the most intimate album she has ever made. "I’m sure it's to do with my personal life and feeling rooted and grounded, but I wanted to make an album which is more reflective, emotional and spiritual, and not feeling the need to go: 'Look at the things I can sing.'"

She also tells the magazine how she hopes her children will find their own passion in life. "My mum was the breadwinner of the family and gave us a real work ethic," she says. "And I want my children to see that I’m dedicated and passionate about what I do. If I can share that with them, I hope it will be helpful in some way."