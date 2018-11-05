Celebrity daily edit: Charles and Camilla in Ghana, Denise Lewis' pregnancy and more - video
In today's Daily Edit, we join the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in Ghana. We find out what happened to Prince William at Sunday's Remembrance Service. We hear what important habit Prince Charles instilled in his sons from an early age. Plus, we congratulate Denise Lewis on her pregnancy. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
