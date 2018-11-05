﻿
camilla-ghana

Celebrity daily edit: Charles and Camilla in Ghana, Denise Lewis' pregnancy and more - video

Watch the video below

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In today's Daily Edit, we join the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in Ghana. We find out what happened to Prince William at Sunday's Remembrance Service. We hear what important habit Prince Charles instilled in his sons from an early age. Plus, we congratulate Denise Lewis on her pregnancy. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

More on:

More about daily edit