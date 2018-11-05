Ant McPartlin 'told off' by High Court judge for not attending divorce hearing The couple officially ended their 11-year-old marriage last month

Ant McPartlin was "told off" by a judge after he failed to show up to a High Court hearing over his divorce with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. The former couple, who announced their decision to end their 11-year marriage in January, are locked into a legal battle over the TV presenter's estimated £60 million fortune and custody of their pet dog, a Labrador called Hurley. Celebrity makeup artist Lisa was pictured arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday morning, while Ant was noticeably absent.

Lisa Armstrong at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday

During the hearing, Mr Justice Mostyn reportedly asked Ant's barrister Jonathan Southgate QC where his client was. According to MailOnline, he said: "Why is he not here? There isn't one law for the famous and one for the rest of the community. The rules say he was supposed to be here - and that can be reported." Mr Justice Mostyn added: "He has been told off." It was previously estimated that the former couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million - half of Ant's £62million fortune - making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

MORE: A look back at Ant and Lisa's love story

Loading the player...

Ant and Lisa, both 42, were granted a divorce last month over the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. At the time, his representative said: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." Ant has since found love with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was the former couple's PA.

MORE: Ant McPartlin is granted a quickie divorce from wife Lisa Armstrong

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.