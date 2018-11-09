Celebrity daily edit: William and Kate at Tusk Awards, Adriana Lima's VS farewell and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Tusk Conservation Awards. We see a cute new photo of Prince Louis with his grandfather. Plus we see Adriana Lima's emotional farewell to the Victoria Secret catwalk. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
