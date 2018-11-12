Celebrity daily edit: British royals commemorate end of WWI, latest couple to leave Strictly and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the British royal family as they commemorate the centenary of the end of WWI during various engagements this weekend. We bid farewell to the latest couple to lose the dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing. Plus we hear what type of grandmother Tamara Beckwith intends to be. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
