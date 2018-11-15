﻿
Celebrity daily edit: the Queen's lovely tribute to her son, Noel Edmonds on I'm A Celeb and more

In today's Daily Edit we hear in what special way the Queen toasted her son on the occasion of his 70th birthday at a glamorous Buckingham Palace dinner. We also see what cheeky gift the Prince received from royal journalists. Plus we find out why there may be friction between newly-announced contestant Noel Edmonds and one of the I'm A Celebrity hosts this year. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video


