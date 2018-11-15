Celebrity daily edit: the Queen's lovely tribute to her son, Noel Edmonds on I'm A Celeb and more
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we hear in what special way the Queen toasted her son on the occasion of his 70th birthday at a glamorous Buckingham Palace dinner. We also see what cheeky gift the Prince received from royal journalists. Plus we find out why there may be friction between newly-announced contestant Noel Edmonds and one of the I'm A Celebrity hosts this year. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW