Exclusive: How Saira Khan's children persuaded her to take part in Dancing on Ice, and her hopes to adopt again The Loose Women panellist has already been practicing her moves on the ice

Saira Khan has told how she originally turned down the chance to appear on Dancing on Ice – until her two children persuaded her to change her mind. But now the 48-year-old Loose Women presenter tells HELLO! in our exclusive interview and shoot that she is raring to go and represent the older generation. "As women get older, our lives consist of being parent, wife, friend, but we forget to put ourselves out of our comfort zone," she says. "We have to dig deeper and remember: 'I can do this.' It gives you a little bit more confidence and self-respect by having a go." Saira tells HELLO! that she feared she wouldn’t be able to take on the challenge and juggle her workload and explains the part her two children Zac, 10, and seven-year-old Amara played in her changing her mind, "You know when your parenting is working when your children use the same language as you. Zac said, 'Listen to yourself – you’ve got no time, you can’t do it, you don't want to make a fool of yourself. Why not just take a positive attitude and give it a go? Why don’t you do it for us?'"

Having never ice skated before, she has now come on leaps and bounds. "I’ve done the headbanger," says Saira. "That's the one where they grab you by the legs and spin you round. It's my favourite move."Saira and her husband Steve Hyde, who adopted their daughter Amara from an orphanage in Pakistan 2011, are considering adopting again. "We're in a good place," she says. "I do believe that love and stability can change a child and that not everyone comes from a perfect background. I like to think we’re a nice family and would like to offer that to somebody."

