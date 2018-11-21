Celebrity daily edit: Kate and Meghan's day out, Sarah Ferguson on the importance of education and more

In today's Daily Edit we join the Duchess of Cambridge at the UCL's Psychology & Language Sciences Division. We also see the moment that Meghan Markle was reunited with the women from the Grenfell Tower Community Hub Kitchen project. Plus we hear what Sarah Ferguson had to say about her daughters and the importance of education. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
