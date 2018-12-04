Celebrity daily edit: Kate Middleton and Prince William host Xmas party, Robbie Williams' children visit Santa - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we catch up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they host a special Christmas party for military personnel at Kensington Palace. We see the first exclusive photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their wedding day. Plus we see which celebrity doesn't seem to be on Santa's 'Good' list.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW