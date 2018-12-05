Celebrity daily edit: Kate Middleton and Prince William touch down in Cyprus, Jamie Oliver's Christmas tradition - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they touch down in Cyprus. We are dazzled by all the tiaras on display at last night's Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace. We get a glimpse at Meghan Markle's burgeoning baby bump. Plus we find out what lovely new tradition Jamie Oliver and family are starting for Christmas.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW