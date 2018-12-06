Celebrity daily edit: Prince Charles attends Bush funeral, Queen Letizia's daring gown - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join the Prince of Wales as he pays his respects at the funeral of President George H W Bush in Washington, DC. We hear what Prince George had to say about his parents' trip to Cyprus. We find out about Meghan Markle's unannounced engagement yesterday. Plus we find out what Joe Sugg had to say about his rumoured relationship with Strictly partner Dianne Buswell .... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

