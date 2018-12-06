Who is John Barrowman's partner Scott Gill? Find out everything you need to know Everything you need to know about John Barrowman's partner Scott

While John Barrowman, 51, continues to tackle bush life in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity, his husband Scott Gill, 55, is busy supporting his partner of 26 years. Scott has been posting photographs of his family wearing 'Team Barrowman' T-shirts while they stay in Australia, waiting for John to leave the jungle and sent him a supportive letter. So, who is John Barrowman's partner, Scott, and what's their full history? Scott is a British architect and he first met British-American Torchwood actor John when he attended a play that John was performing in at Chichester Festival Theatre. They've been together ever since - how sweet?

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have big news

John uploaded this photo on their 26th anniversary

The couple entered a civil partnership in the UK in December 2006, which was a small ceremony held in Cardiff attended by friends and family. Seven years later, in 2013, John and Scott became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just a day after the California Supreme Court overturned the ban on same-sex weddings.Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right." He added: "The couple who witnessed for us were an 82-year-old man and a 76-year-old man. They were crying during their ceremony and we were emotional with them."

READ: Exclusive details - Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home Frogmore Cottage

John uploaded these photos on Scott's birthday

John and Scott own houses in London, Cardiff and California, and architect Scott reportedly designed their six-bedroom Welsh home overlooking the sea. Although Scott generally likes to stay out of the limelight, he does make occasional public appearances with John and he is pretty active on social media (@scottmale, if you want to take a look). The married pair also have three adorable dogs, who Scott has had to leave at home in California while he supports John in Australia. Although some fans think John have a daughter, after he posted a confusion caption with an Instagram photo, they don't have an children.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.