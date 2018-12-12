Dani Dyer confirms she's back with Jack Fincham - and explains what happened in her own words Phew - just in time for Christmas!

Just when fans had lost all hope and decided that love is dead, Dani Dyer has confirmed that her relationship with Jack Fincham is back on. The 22-year-old Love Island star has posted a photo of the reunited pair on Instagram, along with the caption: "Just want to put all comments to bed. All I can say is I’m still 22 trying to get my [expletive] together and grow into a woman but doing it in the public eye is sometimes hard and scary But arguments are arguments and I love him. I can only please people who want to be pleased and I am having to learn that opinions are just opinions. Hope everyone can understand that i am just a normal girl." Dani and Jack, 22, have also shared videos on Instagram of themselves hanging out together at home with their beautiful puppy Sandy. Jack even cooked Dani a sweet dinner - proving that the lovebirds are still very much head over heels for each other.

Dani had broken hearts across the nation when she announced her split from Jack last Friday after six months together since meeting in the Love Island villa. Taking to social media, she wrote: "Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we've sadly come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x."

But Dani's dad, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, 44, was quick to dismiss the breakup on The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this week. He told the host: "She hasn't split up with Jack, that's all [expletive], that is," before continuing: "Jon, they've had a row. They've had a row, she's got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it. You know what women are like… I'm just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him maybe. I don't know what was going on but I can tell you now, they're sweet."

It looks like daddy Dyer was right all along, and Dani and Jack have their first Christmas together to look forward to!

