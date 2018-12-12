Celebrity daily edit: Prince Charles and Prince Harry unite against crime, Meghan Markle tops Google list - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Prince Charles and his son Harry as they convene a meeting of The Prince's Trust to tackle the rising violent crime rates amongst the young in the UK. We see which special visitor The Goring Hotel had this week. We find out which member of the Royal Family was the person most searched for on Google. Plus we find out when Ant and Dec will next be reunited on our TV screens... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
